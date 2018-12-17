Real estate company "Your New Tennessee" offers to buy and sell properties all over the world and the deals are sweet.
"He said, 'we'll offer you $93,000 for the property,'" said Randal Harris.
Harris got a call from the company offering to sell his property in Mexico and they knew a lot about it.
After a lot of back and forth, they hit him up for an unexpected $5,200 tax which he paid.
Then they tried hitting him up for $9,300 more.
"I just basically told him, 'you're a bs-er and a liar and you're scamming. You won't get another dime out of us,'" said Harris.
Harris isn't alone. The Better Business Bureau said people from all over are being victimized.
The company is using the license number belonging to a James L. Turner.
"Now Mr. Turner is a legitimate real estate agent, but unfortunately he's now a victim of identity theft," said Robyn Householder, the CEO of the BBB.
The company also claims their office is in the 5th 3rd building in downtown Nashville.
We showed up looking for them and it turns out they don't even have an office in the building.
We also called them and haven't received a response.
"Just because they have a '615' number doesn't necessarily mean that they're located in Nashville because with voiceover ip you can pretty much clone an number anywhere," said Householder.
Harris said he did his homework.
"It all sounded legitimate," said Harris.
He still got scammed.
Now he's trying to warn others.
"I just wanted to protect other consumers to let the information come out that there's guys that are out there that are preying on anybody they can," said Harris.
"Your New Tennessee" has an "F" rating with the BBB.
