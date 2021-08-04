NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is warning people of a new scam to attempt to steal personal information.
This newest scam is based around a third round of Economic Impact Payments.
It is being reported that people are receiving fake emails and texts about tracking their third round of payments.
The email is coming from an address claiming to be the Internal Revenue Service claiming that their third round of payments is available.
The email states that they "have determined that you are eligible to receive a payment" with a button to submit an application.
The application is actually a way for people to phish for personal details from you and commit identity theft.
When clicking the link, you are then redirected to a website named "Get My Payment" which looks almost exactly like the IRS website.
From here you are asked to submit your social security number or individual tax identification number along with birthdate, name and more.
The BBB has put together a list of how to spot this scam:
- Stay calm. Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Scammers try to get people to act before thinking about the situation.
- Don't reply directly. Don't respond to unknown calls, texts, or emails. If you believe the message may be real, find the government agencies' contact information on the internet and contact them directly.
- Check for look-alikes. Always check the URL of a link you got unsolicited to ensure it is an official government website. Also, research to see if the government agency or organization that contacted you exists.
- Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant or program. It is not free if there is a fee involved. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Instead, find out if the agency is legitimate by checking grants.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.