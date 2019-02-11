In the wake of recent storms and tornadoes hitting Middle Tennessee, the Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning.
They said scammers are out and trying to take advantage of those who are vulnerable.
They said it’s common for out-of-town storm chasing contractors to solicit business from people whose homes have been damaged by storm. But remember not all storm chasers are scam artists.
The BBB said to watch out for anyone who may offer quick fixes or make big promises.
The BBB offered these tips to help homeowners select the right contractor to do the work.
- They said make sure to do your research and check to make sure the contractor is licensed to do work in Tennessee.
- Resist high-pressure sales and don’t make a hasty decision to use a contractor you don’t know much about.
- Make sure to get a written contract that specifies the price, work to be done and liability insurance coverage.
