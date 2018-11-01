NASHVILLE (WASMV) - Scammers will take advantage of us any chance they get.
The Better Business Bureau is now warning consumers about midterm election scams.
Many of us are getting phone calls from campaigns before next week's elections.
The BBB says to never give out any personal information. Real pollsters will ask you questions about the campaign. They may ask about your vote, political affiliation and even demographic information, but they should never ask you for personal information or for money.
Campaign employees will be happy to send you information in the mail and won't push you to donate immediately.
Also, fundraisers for a political campaign are going to be calling you only because you've established a relationship with them previously, so if you're getting calls out of the blue, be cautious. Ask lots of questions and check their website to make sure it's a legitimate organization.
If you're planning on donating money to a campaign online, check the URL. Make sure it has "https" before the URL, which means it's a secure website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.