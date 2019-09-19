Fans bought tickets to a Nashville event from a company the Better Business Bureau said has a history of problems.
Now the event isn't happening as planned and dozens say they cant get their money back.
It's a story News4 Investigates first told you about in July.
The BBB said there are now individuals complaining from six different countries and 21 states who all bought tickets to these events and some now want to warn others.
"I was like, 'alright, we are definitely getting tickets to this,'" said Mary Grace Carrico who bought tickets to the Walker Stalker event scheduled for August in Nashville.
In all, Carrico said she spent about $600 on tickets, photo-ops, a hotel room and costumes.
Then just a few days before the big day, she and many others found out it had been postponed.
"I feel like I've just been swindled, like just tricked, and I feel stupid," said Carrico.
Carrico isn't alone.
The BBB said the companies Walker Stalker and Fanfest, both owned by James Frazier of Franklin, have a history of selling tickets to events that never happen.
"And you're not getting your refunds," said Robin Householder the CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
News4 aired a story in July where the BBB warned people not buy tickets to the Nashville event, but Carrico didn't see it.
"I really wish I did. If I could have just seen some kind of story, I could have warned, not only would I have saved the time, but I could have told some other people," said Carrico.
When we did our first story, Frazier assured News4 the event would go on as scheduled.
Thursday, we tweeted, texted and talked back and forth for four hours explaining our story.
"Your event that was scheduled for earlier is now being postponed, so that's the story that's airing on News4 tonight and we'd love your response to that," we told a spokesperson.
Frazier's response was, "Channel 4 refused to allow us adequate time to respond to a story that is complicated, demonstrating it’s clear they would rather grab a headline than to accurately inform their viewers. We offered to provide on-camera interviews, documentation, and any other information Channel 4 needed to tell their story. They declined.”
The BBB said be careful if you're thinking of attending their next show.
