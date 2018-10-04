For decades Kathleen Calligan was the face and voice of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee.
She retired in 2017.
Now Calligan's administration is accused of "questionable financial matters" discovered shortly after she retired and the new CEO wants people to know about it.
"So we're not going to keep a secret when we have a mistake or we have a bump in the road," said Robyn Householder, the current CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee.
Householder wouldn't elaborate on the accusations or if more people are being investigated, but did confirm they will be making policy changes and may be asking for restitution.
"Any business can make a mistake, and so, am I disappointed? I don't know if that's the right word. I think I was just, you know, you find a problem, you fix it," said Householder.
Calligan sent News4 a statement saying, "These allegations have staggered me. I served this community that I love & BBB for over 40 years with honor & integrity. My name & reputation stand both personally & professionally as a person of character who faced my challenges in delivering the BBB mission of trust.
"I find the actions of Robyn Householder BBB CEO painfully damaging to the BBB organization staff, Accredited Businesses community, and to me & my family. Despite this backhanded unprofessional mean spirited attempt to further this slanderous agenda via the media I will refrain from further comment other than to say I retired from BBB MTN with respect & appreciation for my leadership commitment to the consumers & businesses of Middle TN leaving in place a committed high performance team of BBB professionals dedicated to serving the organization that was continually financially secure with all fiduciary responsibilities fulfilled.
"My leadership performance & character will stand the test "
Meanwhile, the BBB is sending out letters to their members about the investigation.
"Our goal is to be transparent. We want the community to know that we hold ourselves accountable to the same standards," said Householder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.