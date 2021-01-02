Baylor Bramble, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, dies

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, has died, according to a tweet from his father.

Baylor Bramble was a Siegel High student when he was severely hurt during a football game in 2015. His family traveled to different cities for his therapy.

On Saturday, his father tweeted about the passing of his son after a 5 and half year fight.

"After nearly 5 1/2 years of fighting, Baylor's fight is finished. He is with Jesus and hearing 'Well done good and faithful servant,'" David Bramble tweeted.

God bless this amazing family and the Murfreesboro community that has supported them for more than 5 years. Baylor could not have been more loved. Now it’s our turn to shower *you* with love and prayers, Bramble family. Rest In Peace, Baylor. 💗@WSMV https://t.co/zSKtByoO0r — Tracy Kornet (@WSMVTracyKornet) January 2, 2021

Middle Tennessee State University Head Football Coach commented on Bramble's death.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bramble and Siegel Football family. Baylor was the true definition of a fighter," Rick Stockstill tweeted on Saturday.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bramble and Siegel Football family. Baylor was the true definition of a fighter! — Coach Stock (@CoachStock) January 3, 2021

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

+2 Rutherford County community raises $80K for Baylor Bramble It came from lunch money, change, dollar bills from allowance – maybe part of a paycheck from an after-school job. The goal of raising $30,000 was greatly surpassed by students and their parents for Baylor Bramble Friday night.