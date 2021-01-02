Baylor Bramble, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, dies
Twitter

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, has died, according to a tweet from his father.

Baylor Bramble was a Siegel High student when he was severely hurt during a football game in 2015. His family traveled to different cities for his therapy.

On Saturday, his father tweeted about the passing of his son after a 5 and half year fight. 

"After nearly 5 1/2 years of fighting, Baylor's fight is finished. He is with Jesus and hearing 'Well done good and faithful servant,'" David Bramble tweeted.

Middle Tennessee State University Head Football Coach commented on Bramble's death.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bramble and Siegel Football family. Baylor was the true definition of a fighter," Rick Stockstill tweeted on Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.