NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The gas delivery and mobile auto service company Yoshi has opened its new headquarters here in Nashville. To commemorate the event, the new headquarters held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and met with Governor Bill Lee.
Before its relocation to Music City, the company was headquartered in San Francisco. Like many others, the company chose to relocate during the pandemic.
Yoshi was a start-up in 2015 that provided mobile refueling directly to customers. Now, they offer a wide range of services.
Yoshi's co-founder and CEO Bryan Frist is a Nashville native.
"Nashville has always been one of our largest and fastest-growing markets," said Frist. "So, we're excited to officially open the doors of our headquarters here and continue to build out our team as we expand service across the nation."
Yoshi is looking to hire 100 employees in Nashville over the next two years.
