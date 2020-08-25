BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The 7th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive is returning in Brentwood and will be held in memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
Officer Legieza was killed in the line of duty on June 18th, 2020.
“We felt it was only appropriate to dedicate this year’s drive in memory of Destin,” said Deputy Chief David Windrow of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department. “He represented everything that this drive is about, giving of yourself to help others in need,” he added.
The blood drive is a national rivalry among first responder groups. This year's goal is to collect over 347 pints of blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
The competition begins Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Groups participating this year include the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.