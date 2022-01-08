NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage hosted its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration Saturday morning.
The event paid tribute to the American victory during the War of 1812 where General Andrew Jackson first gained his fame.
Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, was the keynote speaker at the event.
“If you look at this battle, it turned the tide of the battle of 1812, certainly put America on the map, and frankly, if not for Andrew Jackson’s, heroics and the heroics of those men, that day, we wouldn’t enjoy the nation, that we enjoy the world that we enjoy now,” Hargett said.
Visitors were also given the opportunity to view the wreath-laying ceremony at General Jackson’s tomb to honor him and his wife, Rachel.
“The Battle of New Orleans commemoration is always a day that we look forward to at The Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “This year, we are pleased to have Secretary Hargett as our keynote speaker, as we honor January 8, 1815, the 207th anniversary of the battle that catapulted Jackson to military fame. Against all expectations, he and his mixed force of U.S. troops, including volunteer militia from several states, free blacks, Creoles, Native Americans and even a band of pirates, protected New Orleans from the very same empire that had just defeated Napoleon’s forces in Europe. We are offering free Grounds Passes as a way to celebrate and honor that victory, giving visitors the opportunity to learn more.”
Attendees were also able to purchase grounds passes which allows visitors access to 1,120 acres of history and tranquility—perfect for learning more about Jackson and the site. Included is the audio tour, historic garden, field quarters, historical markers, wildlife, hiking trail, historic buildings (not including the Hermitage mansion) and more.
The Mansion Tour, which includes a tour of the Hermitage mansion, is available for purchase that day, as well as tickets to both the In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved Tour and the VIP Tour.
