NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- CBRE commercial real estate has posted a notice on the doors to the building bearing the AT&T logo, known as the Batman Building, at 300 Commerce Street, that they may be closing the building due to a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis of someone who works there.
Building occupants were advised by the memo that the Metro Department of Health notified building management that a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found to be an occupant of the building.
They advised everyone that the building may be closed temporarily to give them time to thoroughly clean the building.
There is no projected timeframe for that cleaning.
