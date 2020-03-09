AT&T Building

The AT&T Building at 300 Commerce Street in downtown Nashville

 WSMV

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- CBRE commercial real estate has posted a notice on the doors to the building bearing the AT&T logo, known as the Batman Building, at 300 Commerce Street, that they may be closing the building due to a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis of someone who works there.

Building occupants were advised by the memo that the Metro Department of Health notified building management that a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found to be an occupant of the building.

CBRE covid-19 notice

The notice posted on the doors of 300 Commerce Street, known as "The Batman Building" in downtown Nashville

They advised everyone that the building may be closed temporarily to give them time to thoroughly clean the building.

There is no projected timeframe for that cleaning.

RELATED:

Governor announces first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee
Williamson County Schools closed Friday, Monday in response to coronavirus
Vanderbilt student tests positive for COVID-19
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Davidson County
Household contacts of TN coronavirus patient, 2 others receive negative tests
Middle TN woman 4th confirmed COVID-19 patient in state
Three additional cases of coronavirus reported in Kentucky
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.