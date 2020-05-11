MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - It's one of the mid-state's most popular farms this time of the year.
In Murfreesboro, Batey Farms is usually slammed with customers coming by to pick their strawberries.
Well, so far this season, they're still slammed but customers aren't picking their own strawberries.
News4's Justin Beasley visited Batey Farms to find out how they're now doing business.
To place an order online, head to Batey Farms' website here.
