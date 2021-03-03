NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year after the devastating tornadoes tore through East Nashville and surrounding Midstate communities, one of Music City's iconic venues is nearly ready to reopen.
The Basement East will reopen tomorrow after a year of rebuilding from major damage sustained in last year's storm.
BEAST IS BACK! Join us March 4-6 for a socially distanced bar hang to commemorate one year since the tornado ravaged our city. Limited capacity indoor and outdoor seating with DJs and SmoQe Signals BBQ truck! Masks Required! pic.twitter.com/fHYC65GCvk— The Basement East (@BasementEast) March 2, 2021
To celebrate the reopening, the venue will welcome people back into the venue with "Beast Is Back!" nights on Thursday through Saturday nights.
The events will be socially distanced and will feature several Nashville musicians.
Click here to learn more about the Basement East's "Beast Is Back!" nights.
