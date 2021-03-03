NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Employees of the Basement East look back on the night of the tornado and the road to the rebuild in the year since.
"It doesn't feel like it's been a year, but it also feels like it's been a century," Jacob Bright said. "It's hard to put into words.
On March 3, 2020, he and four other Basement East employees were closing the venue after a Monday night show. "We were out here having a beer, closing out the shift like we normally do."
"It all happened real quick," Billy Marcenkevich remembered. From the back deck, someone in their group spotted the tornado coming across the river. "Seeing that funnel cloud is an image that will never leave my head," Bright said. "It was huge. It was the scariest thing I've ever seen in my life."
Suddenly, they had little time to act. "This was a couple seconds away from death," Bright said.
"We were running to the bars and all the places we could around trying to get people in." Marcenkevich and one other coworker ran to warn others first, worried they wouldn't see the threat in time. "We wanted to try and get as many people to shelter as possible," he said.
The rest of the group ran to the basement. "I was screaming for Josh," Bright recalled, "and it was the strangest experiences of my life, where it was this like
deafening sound like a train, and then at the same time nothing at all, like a vacuum. My voice wouldn't go more than a few inches from my face."
In the back corner of the basement, a group of now 10 people huddled into a stairwell as the EF-2 tornado bore down on the building above them. "We just scrunched up as far as we could up there," Michael Bowlds said. "Just listening to the building collapse on top of us," Bright added.
"It was loud. It was really loud," Marcenkevich recalled. "It wasn't like tugging or anything," Bowlds explained. "It was just like instant rip, just huge sound of metal breaking."
Then, quiet.
"It seemed like the next thing I knew, I was sitting on the floor crying, and fire trucks were pulling up," Bright said.
The group called owners Mike Grimes and Dave Brown, awoken by the storm in their homes.
"Complete and utter disbelief," Grimes said. "'What are you talking about the building is gone? What are you talking about? How can that be?'"
"Seeing it for the first time shook me to my core," Brown said, "because this is something that we've worked for and worked toward for 15 years."
As quickly as the building came down, came the resolve to put it back up. "We didn't take time to sit around and cry," Brown said. "We just got up, basically the next morning, and said, 'alright, we've got work to do.'"
One year later, as they prepare to reopen their doors, the pair reflected on watching the iconic stage for so many Nashville acts become something of a symbol of the March 3 tragedy.
"The 'I believe in Nashville' mural was a strong symbol of Nashville's resiliency," Brown explained, referring to the painted mural on virtually the only piece of the building left untouched by the tornado.
Some of that resiliency was displayed by their employees that night. "I think heroic is the only word you can use for it," Brown said. "It was an incredibly brave act." It could also be found in the owners' determination to pick up the pieces.
"I think us being this visual for it created this momentum that said, 'We are going to get back to normal as soon as we possibly can,'" Grimes explained. "At my core I'm just grateful. We're grateful that none of our employees were hurt. We're grateful that we have a landlord scenario in place where we are able rebuild."
The Basement East will reopen its doors on March 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. It is step in the direction of normalcy, and a testament to the untouched message that filled so many hearts with hope. "Nashville has some real character," Grimes said. "Some real characters, but some real character,"
