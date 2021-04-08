NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a pitch, swing, and the crack of a bat, you can experience a homerun feeling while batting at the home of the Nashville Sounds.
First Horizon Park is hosting private batting practice on its field that will run through April 23rd. Officials tell us the event was so popular last year that they ended up bringing it back.
Live this morning on @wsmv from @FirstHorizonPrk with the @nashvillesounds as the private batting practice has returned. Talk about fun! I’ve brought the best batting helmet, too. @_Mcfootball pic.twitter.com/dw3uJBDldQ— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 8, 2021
News4's Big Joe on the Go has his cleats ready to go and is in the on-deck circle warming up to try the batting practice himself.
Fans who book the one-hour time slot has access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout and get a chance to see their name displayed on the videoboard.
To learn more about the private batting practice and how to book it, click here.
