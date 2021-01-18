PARIS, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee business is getting donations from a nationwide fund.
Barstool Sports raised over $26 million to help small businesses across the country and they decided to help out "Sweet Jordan's" in Paris.
The owners of the bakery were left speechless when finding out the news from Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy, over FaceTime.
"We knew it was urgent and we knew we needed to help. It was an amazing thing you guys are doing," Portnoy said.
Barstool says they chose "Sweet Jordan's" after a number of people nominated them.
The bakery, which employs people with special needs, was at risk of shutting down this month.
