Mayor: Restaurants serving alcohol will need to close at 10 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper is keeping Nashville in a modified Phase Two, which means bars and restaurants that serve alcohol will still have to close at 10 p.m. each night. 

Last week, Cooper signed Public Health Order 9 requiring downtown businesses serving alcohol to shut down at 10 p.m.  On Tuesday, Cooper said he is extending the order until midnight on August 16. 

Pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines will also be stopped until August 16. While pedal taverns are included in the order, other “transportainment” vehicles, which weigh 10,000 pounds are regulated by the state and not under Metro jurisdiction.

Public Health Order 9 will be amended later this week, Cooper said. 

 

