We're nearing the NFL Draft and several bars down Broadway are being bought out for the week.
Especially as you get closer to the river, many bars will be closed to the public. Not all of them will close entirely, though. News4 went to every bar on Broadway to find out who will be open to you.
"It's not as chaotic as you would think, just because Layla's [has] been around for a long time."
Caitlin Blake, bartender at Layla's said she's not too worried for the crowds that will come with the NFL Draft. Their bar is one of 17 bars we've asked, who as of now will stay completely open.
"It's always a little bit tougher during these times but we're appreciative of the business it brings in," said Blake.
Acme, Underground, and the Hard Rock Cafe are completely bought out for the weekend. Bars like Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock, Redneck Riviera, and Rock Bottom have rented out different floors on different days.
Blake said she's sure Layla got offers, but she won't sell.
"I don't think she wants this town to lose that little bit of its history. She doesn't want to give in to what's happening everywhere else. It's not about the money for her I don't think which is a beautiful thing," said Blake.
Those numbers are subject to change. A lot of managers tell us they're still negotiating and that more buyouts will happen as we get closer to the NFL Draft.
