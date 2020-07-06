NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some bars in downtown Nashville have filed a motion requesting a temporary restraining order against several city and health officials.
The plaintiffs in the case are Harry O’s Steakhouse, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, Honky Tonk Central, and Timothy Stephen Smith.
Their order is against Mayor John Cooper and Metropolitan Beer Permit Board as well as Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Director of Health Michael Caldwell.
It states Cooper, Nashville government officials, and Caldwell "restrained and enjoined from enforcing the restrictions on Plaintiffs as limited service restaurants."
The Plaintiffs feel they should be "allowed to operate in the same manner as a primary food service establishment.'
