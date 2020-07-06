Court Gavel - generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some bars in downtown Nashville have filed a temporary restraining order against several city and health officials. 

The plaintiffs in the case are Harry O’s Steakhouse, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, Honky Tonk Central, and Timothy Stephen Smith. They are 

Their order is against Mayor John Cooper and Metropolitan Beer Permit Board as well as Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Director of Health Michael Caldwell.

Download PDF Bars in Nashville file temporary restraining order against city, health officials

It states Cooper, Nashville government officials, and Caldwell "restrained and enjoined from enforcing the restrictions on Plaintiffs as limited service restaurants."

The Plaintiffs feel they should be "allowed to operate in the same manner as a primary food service establishment.'

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.