Bars in downtown Nashville violate health guidelines

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four bars in downtown Nashville have had their permits for selling beer suspended for violating health guidelines.
The Metro Beer Board has issued a five-day license suspension for Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, Moxy Nashville Downtown, Broadway Brewhouse, and Nudies Honky Tonks.
The Metro Beer Board held a special meeting on Thursday morning to discuss this matter.
According to the Metro Beer Board, the permit holders cannot sell beer with an alcoholic content of 8 percent or less for five days.
These suspensions come just a few days after the metro public health department issued a citation for Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.
Health officials also cited 13 other businesses for being out of compliance with public health orders as well, which included asking customers to wear face coverings and requiring employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.
