CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After several hours of negotiations, Clarksville Police were able to take one man into custody after he had barricaded himself in a home in the 130 block of E Street Friday morning around 8:30 a.m.
A tip was received that 33-year-old Fredrick Dewaybe Gross, Jr., who has several warrants, was in the home.
In Clarksville, Gross has warrants on file for Domestic Assault, Theft and Vandalism.
In Nashville, warrants include Aggravated Assault, Carjacking, Possession of a Weapon During Dangerous Felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Gross also has warrants stemming from Atlanta including Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.
Gross is currently being held in in the Montgomery County Jail.
