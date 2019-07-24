MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home after a domestic-related incident on Pascal Drive.
Details about the incident and the suspect are limited, but the incident was believed to have involved a gun. Officers worked to have the adult male suspect exit a home peacefully, but he refused to exit. He has not yet been identified.
Pascal Drive was closed between West Division Street and Brookstone Drive while the investigation is underway. The scene is now safe.
An adult male, who refused to exit a home after a reported domestic incident involving a gun, exited the Pascal Dr home. Scene is safe.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 24, 2019
