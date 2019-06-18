NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police were on the scene of a barricaded suspect in a home in East Nashville Tuesday morning.
The call came in just before 7:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell News4 that a female suspect was armed and would not leave the home on the 600 block of Stockell Street.
The suspect was the only person inside the home. Investigators were able to take the woman into custody just before 11:30 a.m. without incident. There were no injuries.
