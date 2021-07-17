CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department attempted to negotiate with a person who barricaded inside a home while threatening suicide.
The Clarksville police found the person inside the home with in with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they peacefully worked to get 30-year-old Kantrell Head to safety.
Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. near Cranklen Circle as a domestic call on Scott Dr. when they were able to intervene and secure a toddler at the scene before Head barricaded himself.
Police said nearby residents to are free once again to come in and out of their homes. Police added that no officers were injured during the incident and that the investigation is still active.
