Constitution Avenue in La Vergne closed due to person barricaded in home

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A person, who barricaded themselves in a home in La Vergne on Tuesday morning, has been taken into police custody. 

The unidentified person, who is believed to be armed, was hiding in a home on Constitution Avenue around 8 a.m., police said. 

The SWAT team entered the home and took the person into custody without incident. 

Police said Constitution Avenue was shut down between Paul Revere Lane and Liberty Lane until around 9:30 a.m. for the investigation.  

 

