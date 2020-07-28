LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A person, who barricaded themselves in a home in La Vergne on Tuesday morning, has been taken into police custody.
The unidentified person, who is believed to be armed, was hiding in a home on Constitution Avenue around 8 a.m., police said.
The SWAT team entered the home and took the person into custody without incident.
Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject on Constitution Avenue. The swat team is preparing to enter a home where a possible armed someone is hiding. Constitution shut down between Paul Revere Lane and Liberty Lane. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes.— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) July 28, 2020
Police said Constitution Avenue was shut down between Paul Revere Lane and Liberty Lane until around 9:30 a.m. for the investigation.
