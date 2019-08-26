MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and SWAT investigators are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home on Westchester Drive off of Dickerson Pike in Madison.
Details surrounding the situation are currently unclear. Undercover agents and an armored vehicle are also responding to the scene.
Ambulance pulling up to the scene. Between all the unmarked police cars and the size of this scene, I can’t even count how many people are here covering this. #BREAKING @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7EIBG7IyHB— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) August 26, 2019
Westchester Drive is currently blocked at Dickerson Pike.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
