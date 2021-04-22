MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police is at the scene of a barricaded subject near Glenellen Elementary School on Thursday.
Officials say they first got to the scene of the barricade around 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Applemill Court.
Anyone in the area is asked to stay in their homes until the situation is resolved.
Crews have blocked off Cider Drive between Granny White Road and Gala Lane.
Police tell us Glenellen Elementary School officials have been notified and are taking appropriate measures.
Police have not released any other information on the incident. Stay with News4 for updates.
