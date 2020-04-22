DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters arrived to a barn already burned to the ground early morning Wednesday in Dickson County.
Fire officials say they were called to the fire on Sylvia Road around 2:05 a.m.
Multiple agencies responded but unfortunately found that the barn had already been destroyed. Firefighters worked to extinguish what was left of the barn.
There is no word yet as to what may have started the fire.
