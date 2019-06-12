ROCKVALE, TN (WSMV) -- Just before midnight Tuesday fire crews from Rutherford County, Eagleville, Christiana, along with the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's department responded to a barn fire in Rockvale.
Neighbors in the 10300 area of Rockvale Road reported the barn on fire, and that they heard a number of explosions.
When crews arrived, they found the barn, along with more than 350 bales of hay, fully involved. It took them several hours to get the fire out and clear the scene. The structure is a total loss.
Crews reported that there were no injuries caused by the fire, although the flames did affect power lines for Middle TN Electric customers, resulting in a power company crew needing to respond as well.
There is no cause of the fire known at this time, and residents are advised they will continue to see smoke in the area due to the hay continuing to smolder.
Rutherford County Fire crews are prepared to respond at a moment's notice should the flames rekindle.
