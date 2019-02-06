(WSMV)- Fisher-Price is recalling the Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper due to complications with the foot pedal.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the ride-on camper may continue to run after the foot pedal is released.
The USCPSC website says the recall applies to Barbie Dream Campers with model number FRC29 with a grey foot pedal.
If you or a loved one has purchased a Barbie Dream Camper with this model number, you should take the Camper away from children and call Fisher-Price for a free repair.
The Camper comes in pink and has blue accents and is sold at Walmart for around $400.
If you need to report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, go to www.SaferProducts.gov.
