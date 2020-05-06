MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - News 4's Justin Beasley visited Elvis' Barbershop in Murfreesboro Wednesday on the day Rutherford County close-contact businesses are allowed to reopen.
For Elvis Arencibia, owner of barbershop, he says his staff is taking the new safety regulations seriously wiping down chairs and equipment in between each customer.
The barbershop, which closed two weeks before they were required to, is excited to be back in business after their opening in January.
