NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council must take the recommendation to ban scooters to a vote, a decision dozens of people’s jobs are riding on.

It's convenient for some people and a nuisance for others, but charging electric scooters are some people make a living. They use an app to round them up around town.

Mayor Briley calls for termination of current scooter plan Nashville Mayor David Briley released a statement late Friday morning that he is going to recommend, pending Metro Council approval, an ordinance that would terminate existing scooter company contracts and remove them from Nashville streets.

Candice Britton said it started out as just fun.

"It got really exciting," she said.

Now, it's her and her husband's part-time jobs. They rely on the extra income to pay the bills.

Britton said she makes $300 to $400 a weekend if she picks up an average of 30 scooters a night. That extra cash will disappear if a scooter ban passes Metro Council.

"I did have a moment of panic," Britton said of the day news of the mayor's recommendation broke. "How are you going to pay the extra stuff?"

She believes there's a better solution.

"I don't think it's the scooter's fault," she said. "People make poor decisions. I've seen children on them. I've seen grown adults with children on the same one."

Britton added while she agrees there are too many scooters in Nashville, she thinks improving infrastructure and increasing enforcement would make them more manageable.