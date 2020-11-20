Banner raises awareness for Metro Schools employee's shooting death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A banner now sits at the scene where a beloved Metro Schools employee was killed nearly a week ago.
A memorial banner is now on the fence in front of Z Wireless on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
Rasheed Walker was shot and killed at that location last weekend.
Detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Saturday evening.
Metro Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in Walker's death. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said they believe Smith may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 4V6-1Y3.
Metro Police have identified the man responsible for a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.
Walker's sister told news4 that the two did not know each other.
'I want everybody to be a little more like Rasheed,' Family members of man killed in North Nashville speak about his legacy
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A grieving sister is pleading for her brother’s accused killer to sto…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.