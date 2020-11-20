Banner raises awareness for Metro Schools employee's shooting death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A banner now sits at the scene where a beloved Metro Schools employee was killed nearly a week ago.

A memorial banner is now on the fence in front of Z Wireless on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Rasheed Walker was shot and killed at that location last weekend.

Suspect in Saturday murder photographed, police searching for identity Detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Metro Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in Walker's death. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they believe Smith may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 4V6-1Y3.

Metro Police identify suspect in Saturday deadly shooting Metro Police have identified the man responsible for a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

Walker's sister told news4 that the two did not know each other.