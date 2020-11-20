Banner raises awareness for Metro Schools employee's shooting death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A banner now sits at the scene where a beloved Metro Schools employee was killed nearly a week ago.

A memorial banner is now on the fence in front of Z Wireless on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Rasheed Walker was shot and killed at that location last weekend. 

Metro Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in Walker's death. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they believe Smith may be driving a 2012 black Nissan Maxima with the Tennessee license plate 4V6-1Y3.

Walker's sister told news4 that the two did not know each other.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.