NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It is no surprise that businesses have been more cautious lately, and even closing their doors while leaders try to contain and control this outbreak sweeping the world.
Among those businesses are banks.
Truist Financial Corporation announced that beginning Saturday, March 21, they will be implementing several changes to it's branch banking services to continue to serve clients.
The combination of the heritage BB&T now Truist and SunTrust now Truist branch networks provides clients with access to more than 2,800 branches and more than 5,000 ATMs. About 85% of those branches offer a convenient drive-thru lane option for clients.
Some branches without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open, but with regular enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.
Branches that offer in-branch consultations will incorporate controlled access protocols for lobbies to continue to serve clients in a safe and secure manner.
As part of this initiative, some branches will temporarily close and those teammates will be redeployed to nearby open branches.
For information on specific locations and their status, click here.
Among the banks seeing changes, Fifth Third Bank was no stranger.
Beginning on March 21, their banking center lobbies will remain open to serve customers by appointment only and will not be open for general access.
Bankers will remain available and ready to help by phone. Customers who wish to schedule a time to meet with a banker can do so on their website.
Additional support for consumer and business customers facing financial hardship related to COVID-19 includes:
- Vehicle Payment Deferral Program: Payment deferral for up to 90 days and no late fees during the deferral period.
- Consumer Credit Card Deferral Program: Payment deferral for up to three payments and no late fees during the deferral period.
- Mortgage and Home Equity Program: 90-day payment forbearance with no late fees.
- Small Business Payment Deferral Program: Payment deferral program for up to 90 days, no late fees and a range of loan modification options. The Bank is waiving all fees on Fifth Third Fast Capital loans for six months.
- Fee Waiver Program: Fee waivers for up to 90 days for a range of consumer and small business deposit products and services.
- Vehicle loans: Suspension of initiating any new repossession actions on vehicles for the next 60 days.
- Foreclosures: Suspension of all foreclosure activity on homes for the next 60 days.
Customers should call Fifth Third to participate in these relief efforts. In addition, customers are reminded that interest will accrue during the 90-day no payment period for each of the deferral programs.
