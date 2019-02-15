Couples dining out at Henley on Thursday night had a Valentine’s Day surprise.
First Tennessee Bank picked up the customers’ tabs for 230 customers, including tips for their servers.
“The best part of the dinner? First Tennessee covering it,” said one customer. “When we received it, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. We didn’t speak for 30 seconds. Our jaws dropped.”
Henley is located in the midtown area of Nashville.
First Tennessee Bank said its always looking for ways to give back to the community.
