NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Bank of America announced Friday a $35,000 donation worth 140,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to address food insecurity in the region.
Bank of America officials said that an estimated one in seven children and one in eight Middle Tennesseans are considered food insecure in the 46 Middle Tennessee counties Second Harvest serves.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has been serving middle Tennesseans for over 40 years and is now one of the largest food distribution centers nationwide.
“As so many found themselves unexpectedly and quickly in need due to the pandemic, Second Harvest saw, and even continues to see, a 40% increase in the demand for our services compared to pre-pandemic levels,” said Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “This unique gift from Bank of America addresses some critical issues in our community by fighting the spread of COVID-19 while also fighting hunger. We are so grateful for the longstanding support of Bank of America, which has helped us meet the rising demand for food during this time.”
Officials said earlier this year, Bank of America would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each Nashville-area employee who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine.
The company said they then contributed to addressing the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.
“As the pandemic continues to impact Nashville, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Tyson Moore, President, Bank of America Nashville. “Our commitment to helping strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety, and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”
