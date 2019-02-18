The bandmates of Kyle Yorlets released a new album on Monday.

Yorlets was murdered outside his home in north Nashville earlier this month. He was the lead singer for Carverton.

His bandmates took to Facebook on Monday announcing the release of their new album, Chasing Sounds.

“We’ve just wanted as many people to hear it as possible. It’s a labor of love the three of us and Kyle have been working on this last year,” members of the band said.

Yorlets was buried this weekend in his hometown of Carlisle, PA.

