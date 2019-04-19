FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you were once a member of a school band and you miss performing, there’s still a chance for you.
Two former Franklin High band members want you to come out and perform in the upcoming Franklin Rodeo Parade on May 11.
Daniel McGinley and Stacey Carroll both went to Franklin High and started a Facebook group to recruit former band members.
“Every now and then I kind of mention to some friends ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great,’ and I finally mentioned it to Stacey and another friend of ours, Natalie, and all of the sudden they just got really excited,” said McGinley.
“I think not only just walking down Main Street kind of gives you goosebumps, but the history that’s there and roots,” said Carroll. “I think people who are new to this area really come seeking that and really appreciate there’s a lot of roots there.”
If you’re interested in participating in the parade, there are two more practices scheduled, Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m.
