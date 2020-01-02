BATH SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Authorities had to euthanize a bald eagle that was found shot on New Year’s Eve in Decatur County.
The injured eagle was found in the Bath Springs community and was taken to an animal hospital where it had to be euthanized because of its injuries.
Bald eagles are biparental, which means it takes both parent birds to raise young. Losing one eagle likely means a whole nest will die.
The formerly endangered birds are still protected under federal law. Whoever shot the eagle faces a $100,000 fine and a year in prison.
