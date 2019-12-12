NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Finance Department came up with a plan that appears will work to get the city out of a $41 million problem.
Council members and the Tennessee Comptroller’s office says more needs to be done so Nashville doesn’t find itself back in a hole and that could include tax increases to keep up with a growing city.
“I think its confusing for people they look out and see downtown the cranes and city that's booming and low unemployment and how do you get in a situation like this,” said John Dunn with the state’s comptroller office.
Metro Nashville is trying to keep up with growth but a growing budget with little revenue is holding the city back. It forced the state of Tennessee to take a very close look at the budget.
“We're going to be talking to Metro, every week we'll be having conversations with the mayor certainly and we want to know how the budget is doing if there are revenues that aren't coming in,” said Dunn.
Even with a corrective budget plan to keep the city in good standing, city departments are getting budget cuts and affordable housing is taking a five million dollar hit, keeping new projects from coming.
“Its our hope that once revenue starts coming in that that money will be placed back into the Barnes fund,” said Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield, District 29.
The Barns Fund is a grant program of Metro Nashville that gives monies to bring more affordable housing.
Porterfield said to News 4 council is looking at what other departments will see cuts.
Some officials say if the city wants to see more revenue, property taxes need to go up.
“No one enjoys increasing taxes so it’s not the first thing that we want to go to but is something we have to consider and make sure that stays on the table,” said Porterfield.
Metro Nashville last saw an increase in 2012. In 2016 taxes went down on many properties. Metro Council will continue to look at an increase to bring more money to the city.
“I definitely don’t think there is more of a panic, I think on one hand we have a sigh of relief that there is a balanced budget,” said Porterfield.
Now, council will look at next year’s budget, taking extra steps the city doesn’t find itself in another hole.
