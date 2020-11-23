NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While masks are the gold standard right now for preventing the spread of COVID-19, some companies are looking for other ways to kill the virus before it even leaves your mouth.
One such product: a special spray that heals your mouth while killing bacteria. And now, one dentist says it can also kill the coronavirus.
By inhaling the product, Tri-Ology creator Janice King says she has proof it kills COVID-19…after getting it tested at a certified lab in Virginia.
“The report came back, and we only had it tested for two minutes, but at two minutes 100 percent of the COVID-19 virus was inactivated,” King said.
But do doctors trust a product like this?
Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infectious disease expert university of kansas health systems.
“All of these products they may look in the lab to inactivate or kill infectious viruses, but we don’t really know the utility of protection and even treatment of SARS, COVID-2 or COVID-19 with these products,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infectious disease expert with University of Kansas Health Systems said.
King says the new spray wouldn't take the place of a mask, but could add a layer of protection in situations where a mask isn't an option — such as sports.
Of course, King's product isn't the only one seeing promise in lab testing. Recently a study showed several common mouthwashes could also kill the virus in a lab setting.
We'll just have to wait and see if those lab tests translate to our everyday lives.
