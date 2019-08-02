SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ragland Bottom Day Use Beach at Center Hill Lake is closed due to high bacteria levels in the water.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District said the area will still be open for picnicking and boat launching. The bacteria is not affecting any other beaches at Center Hill Lake.
Caution tape has been installed and signs have been posted instructing the public not to swim at the location. Volunteers will direct visitors to an alternative swimming area at the Floating Mill Day Use Beach.
Officials will conduct follow-up testing of Ragland Bottom's swimming area until conditions return to acceptable levels.
Anyone with questions about the beach closure is asked to call the Center Hill Lake Resource Manager's Office at 931-858-3125.
