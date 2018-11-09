NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Backstreet's back, all right!
The boy band announced Friday morning that they'll be bringing their world tour to Nashville next year.
The show will be held on Aug. 26, 2019, at Bridgestone Arena.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
The group's new album, "DNA," will be released on Jan. 25.
This is the Backstreet Boys' biggest arena tour in 18 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.