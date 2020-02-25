NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Charles Schuchardt wasn’t surprised when the trooper arrived at his accident on 1-40 in Cheatham County where he had slid into another vehicle during a rain storm.
What surprised Schuchardt was when Trooper Corey Brock began to suspect his sobriety.
“I said I'll give you a urine sample. I'll give you blood. Whatever you need, and I said, because I know that I am 100% fine,” Schuchardt said.
Schuchardt admits his pupils were small that morning, but he says that’s a natural condition for his eyes.
He also said he’d had four cups of coffee, smoked some cigarettes and was shaken by the crash.
Even though Schuchardt wasn’t ticketed in the accident, Brock’s notes show the professional truck driver didn’t do well on the sobriety test.
“He said, I'm charging you with a DUI,” Schuchardt said.
Schuchardt said he was then taken to the jail in Ashland City, where he had to stand for eight hours, in handcuffs, waiting to be bonded out.
“And all along you know that you’re innocent?” asked News4 Investigates.
“Oh, I knew,” Schuchardt said.
The fallout was quick: Schuchardt was immediately fired from his trucking company, his family lost his health insurance, and he said his reputation was tarnished.
All he could do was wait for the test results from the TBI lab that would prove his innocence.
So he waited. And waited. Month after month, no results from the TBI.
“And were you thinking this entire time, ‘What in the world is taking so long?’” asked News4 Investigates.
“Oh yeah, definitely,” Schuchardt said.
Schuchardt’s would have to wait six months for the test results that showed he was, in fact, completely sober.
And an analysis of News4 Investigates of TBI drug tests show that at the time of his testing, Schuchardt’s wait was typical.
While alcohol testing has a quicker turnaround, drug testing can take much longer.
While it only takes three weeks to perform a drug test on a blood same, the average turn around by the TBI in August of 2019 was six months.
In Schuchardt’s case, he was suspected of being impaired, so when the alcohol test came back negative, the TBI then had to perform a drug test, which prompted the wait for half a year.
“I got behind on my car payment my truck payment my house payment,” Schuchardt said.
Mike Lyttle, the assistant director of the forensic services division of the TBI, said the state received 18,000 requests for drug and alcohol tests in 2019.
“I think there's a backlog in every forensic lab across the country,” Lyttle said.
“Is this acceptable to you? Are you uncomfortable for how long it's taking for this to happen?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I would like for it to be quicker. But we're not going to sacrifice quality to do that,” Lyttle said.
Schuchardt said something has to improve with the testing, with so much as stake for so many people.
“I was to the point of I'll pay out of my own pocket to go to another doctor if he can get the results back on the blood test, to prove my innocence,” Schuchardt said.
News4 Investigates repeatedly asked the THP for an interview to explain why Schuchardt was arrested for a DUI even though he was sober.
The THP denied our request for an interview, but Lt. Bill Miller, spokesman for the THP, wrote a statement that reads in part, “Trooper Brock conducted an investigation into a crash where the tractor trailer driven by Mr. Schuchardt hit another vehicle on I-40 in Cheatham County. Trooper Brock considered the totality of the evidence, including possible indicators of impairment he observed during the field sobriety testing, when he made the decision to arrest Mr. Schuchardt for driving under the influence (DUI).
Lyttle said the current wait for drug tests has shortened to a wait for four months.
Still, he said he understands that the test itself only takes three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.