NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There is backlash over Wednesday night's CMA awards for overlooking some of the country's lost greats during its awards ceremony.
Jason Isbell is protesting the Country Music Association.
Due to @CountryMusic’s failure to mention John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at the CMA’s last night, @amandashires and I have decided to return our membership cards. I doubt anybody will care, but we cared a lot about our heroes. pic.twitter.com/UmplzD0Z7p— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 13, 2020
Isbell, along with his singer-songwriter wife, Amanda Shires, is returning their lifetime membership cards.
Prine, Walker, and Shaver were heavyweights in their field.
Prine, the revered, multiple Grammy-winning Americana singer, and songwriter, died in April after a battle with coronavirus.
News 4 has reached to CMAs for comment.
