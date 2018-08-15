Parents, the clock is ticking...if you haven't gotten your kid's back-to-school shots by now, you have until tomorrow.
If a kid shows up for school Friday and their shots aren't up to date, they'll be sent home! A major inconvenience that can be avoided.
Tomorrow isn't just the deadline for students to get vaccinated, it's also for families who moved from out-of-state to make sure their vaccination records are up-to-date.
Ricky Nichols' kids just got to Nashville from Michigan. He knew tomorrow is the last day to get their shot records updated.
“Yeah, I had to get on it real quick," Nichols told News4. "[Today is] my only day off and I took it and ran with it. We were already up to date. We just needed a transfer from one state to another.”
Per state law, students are required to have their shots by the start of the school year.
Metro Nashville Public Schools gave parents a one week grace period, for people who recently moved from out-of-state, or who simply forgot.
“It was pretty easy,” Nichols said. “All we had to do was show a couple of things, address, my name, and everything checked out."
Brian Todd with the Metro Public Health Department says they usually see an increase right before school starts, and especially around the deadline.
Lately, there's been a lot of parents from out of state.
“They say, ‘I have this shot record.’ It might be from Missouri, Kansas, California, and what they may not realize is we need that to be a Tennessee shot record,” Todd explained. “That way we can keep up with vaccines. What they've had, what they need."
As of Wednesday, about 28-percent of Metro seventh graders did not have up-to-date vaccination records.
Parents have until the end of the school day on Thursday to submit them.
