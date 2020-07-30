NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new back-to-school survey shows that only 17% of parents feel confident that their child will receive proper education amid the pandemic.
The survey, performed by Care.com, was asked to over 2,000 parents.
Results also showed that 66% of parents' biggest concern is their child getting COVID-19, and 51% worried that their child is a carrier and will get someone else sick.
Other findings in the survey include:
- Attitudes Toward Back-to-School Landscape: 74% of parents are unsatisfied by or don’t know what their local government’s back-to-school plan is and 84% are worried and uncomfortable about their child going back to school.
- Virtual Learning and Homeschool Challenges: 83% of parents say they do not feel prepared for virtual learning / homeschooling this fall, and fear their child will not receive a proper education (only 17% of parents feel prepared) and nearly half (45%) say their child not receiving enough social interaction or emotional learning has been the most challenging aspect of virtual learning and homeschool.
- Childcare is More Important Than Ever: 65% of parents anticipate needing more childcare than they currently have this back-to-school season.
- Back to School Spending Amid COVID-19: The top 3 items parents will be purchasing this year that they haven’t purchased in the past are laptop (27%), headphones (22%), desk (21%).
- More Dads Worried Than Moms: 1 in 5 (20%) dads don’t feel prepared for virtual learning or homeschooling compared to only 16% of moms. However, 60% of moms say virtual learning or homeschooling have impacted their work life compared to 52% of dads.
