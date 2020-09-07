NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) - After a family's tragedy, a mother sits down to speak. She said she's learned in the most powerful ways how even the smallest among us can bring so much good in people.
Something about the color purple, it's often associated with royalty. It's the major color you see in nature the least. For Christina Baker, the Clarksville mom with the purple hair, it's simply the color of her little girl's baby blanket.
"Purple seemed to be the color that she clinged to," said Christina.
"Madi definitely put a smile on everybody's faces," she continued, talking about her one-year-old baby. "She had recently started walking, and that made her so happy. It gives me comfort knowing she was that happy."
Last month, Madi had that favorite blanket with her when Christina and her fiancé were driving down Highway 25 near Cottontown. Sumner County Sheriff's officials said a car pulled around their SUV in a no-passing zone and cut them off, hitting the front of their vehicle. The SUV, with Christina and Madi inside, went airborne and landed in a pond upside down, submerged in water. After days with her baby on a ventilator, Christina was told Madi wouldn't make it.
"As soon as I realized she was not going to come home, I didn't want other moms to go through what I'm going through. I immediately wanted her to be an organ donor to help other moms not feel what I'm feeling," said Christina. "It was a hard decision because I'm losing my baby, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way but for her to save other babies."
In Madi's last days, pictures began pouring in to Christina of people wearing purple, the color of that little baby blanket. What about the blanket? It was in that SUV that crashed into the pond. Someone with Sumner County EMA who doesn't want to be named got that blanket, washed it and dried it until it was like brand new.
"I didn't think I was ever going to see it again," said Christina. "She got her comfort. She got to have this in her last days. It was day 11 when she passed. Day 11."
Christina has learned purple is the color of drowning awareness. Anytime she sees purple, it'll remind her of how Madi inspired the kindness of a community and what her little girl has given through organ donation. For that, she's proud to be the Clarksville mom with the purple hair.
"It's a way she's living through me by having her favorite color always being part of me," said Christina.
After Madi died at Vanderbilt, the Sumner Sheriff's Office rearrested 34-year-old Michaela Morales for vehicular homicide.
Morales was initially charged with second-degree DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, implied consent and vehicular assault as well as three counts of aggravated assault.
The arrest affidavit said Morales was previously charged with DUI in 2018.
